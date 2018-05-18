Eastern Cape MPL Mvenya quits DA

DA Eastern Cape MPL Veliswa Mvenya has resigned from the party.

But, the DA veteran says about her shock resignation, this is not the end of her political career.

“I am not retiring from politics, I’m just taking a break,” she said on Friday morning.



Mvenya, a member of the party for almost 19 years, was adamant that her decision to quit the party had nothing to do with former DA MPL Nosimo Balindlela’s decision to move back to the ANC.



“I’ve been in the DA for a long time, over 18 years, so it’s been a long journey.



“I think it’s time to take a break and spend more time with my daughter,” Mvenya said.



So, why has she quit now instead of finishing her term in the legislature, which comes to an end next year?



“I need to leave before the campaign starts. I don’t want to disrupt the campaign by leaving then. The DA must be able to campaign without me distracting them,” she said.



Mvenya last year contested the DA Eastern Cape leader position but lost out to Nqaba Bhanga.

Last month, she ran against Nomafrench Mbombo for the DA Womens Network leader post but failed to garner enough support to win.



Mvenya was adamant that this had not influenced her decision to leave the party.



“I’m bigger than that,” she said,



In the run up to the 2016 Local Government Elections, reports surfaced of a strenuous relationship between Mvenya and mayor Athol Trollip. She has also bumped heads with some in the DA’s top leadership.



Asked if she was leaving the party on a good slate, Mvenya said: “As far as I know I am leaving on a good slate. I can’t answer for them [the leadership].”



“I am going to take a holiday and spend time with my daughter… But I am not retiring from politics, I’m taking a break,” Mvenya said.

“I am still going to occupy the political space in the future.”