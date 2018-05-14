The appointment of a new mayoral committee for the City of Cape Town has been delayed until today‚ the city’s acting mayor‚ Ian Neilson‚ said yesterday.

He said this was out of respect to the court‚ which has reserved judgment on the reinstatement of Patricia de Lille‚ who was axed as mayor by the DA.

“I am required by statute to appoint a mayoral committee [Mayco] to assist me in the governance of the City‚ and I am ready to do so.”

At the completion of proceedings on Friday evening in the urgent application‚ the court had reserved judgment and indicated that it was not in a position to indicate when its ruling would be delivered‚ he said.

“I am advised that‚ legally‚ nothing precludes me from proceeding with the appointment of a Mayco‚ but out of respect to the court I will delay making the appointment until 3pm on Monday [today].

“If by then‚ the high court has not ruled on De Lille’s application‚ upholding her application for the interim order‚ I will proceed with the appointment of a new Mayco.

“I will not be able to wait any longer because without a Mayco the governance of the City will be compromised.

“Amongst other things‚ a Mayco is required to give political guidance to the budget process‚ which is far advanced.”