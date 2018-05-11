Taxi owner shot dead at taxi rank

A 44-year-old taxi driver and Marshall from Walmer was gunned down at the Port Elizabeth Taxi Rank in Russell Road on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson at the scene, Captain Johan Rheeder, confirmed that the man was shot at about 7am.

"We got a call at about 7.10am about a shooting that had taken place. The man, who is from Walmer Township, was shot in the head from close range," Rheeder said.

"A red Golf with two suspects was said to be on the scene but has since fled," he said.

The man was a taxi owner and had four taxis operating at the taxi rank.

Members of the Border Taxi Association refused to comment on the shooting saying they also are not sure of what happened.