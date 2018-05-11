Key Mabuyane role in reshuffled cabinet

ANC Eastern Cape boss Oscar Mabuyane has been placed in charge of the provincial government’s purse and will be the man driving economic development for the province, premier Phumulo Masualle announced in his late afternoon cabinet reshuffle.

Mabuyane, his deputy, Mlungisi Mvoko, and SACP provincial secretary Xolile Nqatha and deputy speaker Bulelwa Tunyiswa are the new additions to Masualle’s executive.

Former MECs Nancy Sihlwayi (Social Development), Sakhumzi Somyo (Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism and provincial Treasury), Mlibo Qoboshiyane (Rural Development and Agrarian Reform) and Thandiswa Marawu (Public Works), received the chop and will continue as ordinary MPLs.

The move has been criticised by political analysts as a means for the ANC’s new provincial bosses to stamp their authority rather than it being based on the performances of those who have been cut.

Announcing the changes a day before he initially planned to, Masualle said new office bearers of the ANC were elected at the elective conference in September.

“Pursuant to this new political discourse, it became necessary to review the provincial government executive council [exco] and facilitate the deployment of some members of the new provincial leadership to serve in the provincial government cabinet,” he said in a statement.

“This decision should allow for a smooth transition as the current fifth administration winds down its term and prepares for a handing over to the incoming sixth administration, ahead of the 2019 national and provincial elections.”

His decision follows months of pressure from his political opponents who emerged victorious at the elective conference in East London, dubbed the “festival of chairs” after violence broke out.