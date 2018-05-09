The North West ANC welcomed the resignation of Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Tuesday night.

His resignation comes after a close to two-month long strike in the provincial capital of Mahikeng and pressure from his party leadership.

Mahumapelo was also facing a motion of no confidence from the opposition EFF‚ which some of his ANC colleagues‚ including members of his cabinet‚ had vowed to support.

In a statement on Tuesday night the ANC in the North West said it accepted the resignation with "great pride".

"As an organisation we will forever be appreciative and learn from his emphatic‚ principled but simple approach to issues‚" said acting provincial secretary Susan Dantjie.

Dantjie said the party commended Mahumapelo for having worked in the province in pursuit of a better life for its people.

"In his 35 years of revolutionary activism in the ANC‚ he has mastered the art of remaining simple and humble at all times‚ despite sustained concocted attacks against him by some friends and comrades‚" said Dantjie.

Dantjie said Mahumapelo would continue to serve the ANC in whatever new role the party decided on for him.

"We urge him to remain steadfast in what he believes are the necessary tasks of executing the revolution‚" Dantjie said.

Dantjie said the ANC in the North West believed in Mahumapelo's innocence until it was proven otherwise.

Mahumapelo's resignation comes amid numerous allegations‚ including the collapse of the province's health department.

The national government intervened at both the North West health and treasury department. Among other corruption allegations is an advance R30-million payment to a Gupta-linked company for the provision of mobile clinics.

Another allegation is around a gift of cattle worth R1.5-million‚ meant for emerging farmers‚ to former president Jacob Zuma.

-TimesLIVE