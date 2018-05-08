McKaiser asked De Lille: “If I hear you‚ you are saying: ideally‚ I want to clear my name‚ that’s why I am going to court‚ and if I win this battle‚ and when I win it‚ because I know I’ve done nothing wrong‚ then the morning after I have won the court case‚ then I will resign from the DA?”

De Lille replied: “I will walk away. You summed it up correctly. Because really it is not about hanging on... I’m serving there at the behest of the DA.”

At a news conference on Tuesday‚ the chairman of the DA federal executive‚ James Selfe‚ and deputy chairpersons of the federal council Natasha Mazzone and Thomas Walters‚ said this amounted to a resignation from the party.