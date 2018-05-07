Bhanga backs Maimane on race issue

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has come out in support of party boss Mmusi Maimane’s views that South Africans need to confront white privilege and black poverty.

Maimane’s comments at a Freedom Day rally last week reportedly led to disagreement in the party, with some fearing they could alienate white voters.

Bhanga said in a statement yesterday that the matter was simple and he agreed with Maimane.

This contradicted the view of DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia, who was quoted in City Press as saying the matter was complex and required ongoing engagement.

Bhanga’s comments followed reports at the weekend that party leaders had taken Maimane to task on his comments about white privilege.

Cachalia told City Press his concern was Maimane’s juxtaposition of white privilege and black poverty.

And in a television interview yesterday, DA MP Natasha Mazzone said she agreed that the matter was complex and needed careful engagement.

But Bhanga said he agreed with Maimane and that “white privilege cannot be ignored or swept under the table”.

“It’s a fact that apartheid in its subtle form was created to give privilege to a group of people,” Bhanga said.

Apartheid had ensured that white people were at an advantage while black people were at a disadvantage, and this was evident in the country’s socioeconomic structure.

“That’s why you see that black people stay in the townships while white people stay in the suburbs,” he said.

“We are still suffering from that inequality in South Africa.

“The DA’s position is to redress that and make sure that we change it.”

This had been proved further by the statistician-general, who reported that Nelson Mandela Bay was the most unequal society.

“We can’t use semantics,” Bhanga said. “Mmusi is correct, there is white privilege and the fact that white people continue to live better, and the inequality is that the majority of black people live in poverty and in squalor.”

Maimane tweeted yesterday: “I firmly stand by [my Freedom Day] comments.