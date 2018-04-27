Daso wins big at Fort Hare elections

The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso) has regained control of the University of Fort Hare’s Alice campus while the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa Student Movement unseated Pasma at the East London campus.

Daso received a convincing victory getting five seats, South African Students Congress (SASCO) three, Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) and EFF Students Command (EFFSC) received one each.

At the East London campus DenosaSM won with four seats. Sasco and Pasma two each, while Daso and EFFSC won one seat each.

At institutional level, Daso received two seats, Sasco has one and an independent candidate has one.

The elections were held on Thursday and results released on Friday morning. -DispatchLIVE