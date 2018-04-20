Malema ‘targeted over land issue’

The EFF has described the private prosecution of Julius Malema as a bid by AfriForum to divert attention from the issue of land expropriation without compensation.

AfriForum said yesterday that it planned to privately prosecute Malema on fraud and corruption charges related to the company On-Point Engineering and a tender in Limpopo.

Malema was accused of fraud, money laundering and racketeering over a R4.4-million government contract in 2009 when he was still head of the ANC Youth League. The original case was struck off the roll in 2015.

Malema reacted with a fiery tweet: “Bring it on bloody racists‚ you don’t scare me at all. I’m born ready! No white man will decide my destiny‚ the poor masses of our people will.”

The EFF said the prosecution had less to do with the rule of law than deflecting attention from the thorny issue of land.

“It is not a secret that the EFF is at the forefront of the struggle for land expropriation without compensation and that AfriForum is one of its right-wing opponents‚” a spokesman said.

The EFF said the case had been struck off the roll because the NPA could not present a solid case.

AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel said: “Even if Mr Malema thinks he is above the law‚ he is not. We will make sure he is held accountable.”