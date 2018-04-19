‘No cabinet reshuffle – for now’

Premier Phumulo Masualle said yesterday he had no plans to reshuffle his cabinet, at least not now.

Breaking his silence about speculation of a looming cabinet reshuffle, Masualle said he was not thinking about making changes to his cabinet.

“Not today, not tomorrow,” he said yesterday.

“But I don’t want to preempt what will happen next as I can also be involved in a car accident and such changes would be inevitable.”

He was speaking after addressing a media conference following a visit to China last week.

Asked about his discussion with the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) on the “reconfiguration” of the Eastern Cape executive council, Masualle said he could not divulge details.

“I am having discussions with the ANC about everything, by virtue of being an ANC member, as you would know. There are ways of dealing with ANC processes.

“I am allowing the proper processes to follow before making any announcements,” Masualle said. This follows an ANC PEC decision two months ago which resolved to make major changes in the cabinet.

It was reported at the time that Masualle would remain premier and that some MECs would be fired and others moved around.