We’re not done with Trollip yet – EFF

He eventually adjourned the special sitting permanently, but not before ANC councillors Makhi Feni and Andile Lungisa referred to Bhanga as a “murderer of two girls”.

Bhanga’s bodyguard was involved in a car accident in Missionvale last year in which two people died.

Bhanga was not in the vehicle at the time.

Vena said Bhanga stood “for everything that was against what Mama Mandela stood for”.

“He can’t speak because he is standing for everything Mama Winnie stood against. She stood for land,” Vena said. “We are saying stop wasting five minutes on allowing councillor Bhanga to speak.”

Lungisa shouted: “You cannot have a person of Bhanga’s stature paying tribute to Mama Winnie after killing two girls.”

After the meeting, Bhanga pointed out that he had not been in the car at the time of the accident.

“How do you become a murderer when you did not have a weapon and were not in the car? I was far away from the car,” he said.

“It was my bodyguard in the accident – that story is long since out there.

“But they wanted to break me down.

“They are not going to.”

During the meeting, Lawack struggled to keep things under control, accusing the opposition councillors of wasting time by raising frivolous points of order.

They, in turn, accused him of being biased towards the DA and trying to ensure the meeting collapsed.

Lawack eventually adjourned the sitting permanently, which means the no-confidence motions against him, Trollip and chief whip Werner Senekal automatically fall away.

The opposition would have to petition

Lawack with at least 61 signatures if they want another special meeting, failing which they could submit the motions to be debated at an ordinary meeting.

Lawack said the disruptions were deliberate and he could no longer have a situation where council meetings descended into chaos.

He described the recent meetings as untenable.

Asked if there was an orchestrated attempt to completely collapse the council to be able to have early municipal elections, Vena denied this.

He said the EFF’s goal was to get Trollip out.

“We wanted to deal with the aspect of the motion of no confidence. We’ll continue with this until he falls.

“The DA and the speaker are playing tricks and we’ll make sure that ultimately Trollip faces the music.”