Trollip vote council meeting 'permanently adjourned'

A second Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting, in as many weeks, which was meant to decide on the fate of mayor Athol Trollip descended into chaos on Tuesday.

Speaker of council Jonathan Lawack permanently adjourned the meeting even before the six motions on the agenda were debated.

This means that the no-confidence motions against Trollip, Lawack and chief whip Werner Senekal fall away.

The opposition would need to petition Lawack with 61 signatures to hold a special sitting to debate the motions again.

The chaos started when - in paying tribute to stalwarts Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Chris Hani - the ANC, EFF and the rest of the opposition refused to allow DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga to speak.

They hummed and sang, drowning out his voice.

The ANC’s Makhi Feni, backed by Andile Lungisa, called Bhanga a “murderer of two girls” who should not be allowed to speak about someone of Madikizela-Mandela’s stature.

Bhanga’s bodyguard was involved in a motor vehicle accident in Missionvale, Port Elizabeth, last year in which two people died.

Bhanga was not in the vehicle at the time.

The EFF’s Zilindile Vena said that Bhanga stands “for everything that was against what Mama Mandela stood for”.

“He can’t speak because he is standing for everything Mama Winnie stood against. She stood for land.

“We are saying stop wasting five minutes on allowing councillor Bhanga to speak,” Vena said.

Lungisa said: “You cannot have a person of Bhanga’s stature paying tribute to Mama Winnier after killing two girls.”