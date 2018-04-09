What diversity means for DA

Just hours after a crucial part of his policy proposal on race was effectively shot down, DA leader Mmusi Maimane defended his party’s position, saying that racial quotas were undemocratic and would not be allowed in its constitution.

Following heated debates at its national congress in Tshwane at the weekend, the DA adopted Maimane’s diversity policy but fiercely rejected replicating a quota system in its ranks.

Its new policy intends to take active steps to promote and advance diversity in the party.

This is a shift from Maimane’s proposal to attempt to replicate South Africa’s diversity in the DA’s ranks.

Some analysts have seen the policy as a necessary move to force the party to confront transformation in its ranks.

It has also been seen as a balancing act to appease its traditional constituency while also appealing to a new base.

Addressing the media yesterday, Maimane said the DA recognised the historical injustice of apartheid.

“The clause around diversity not only says the party must strive, but that it must actively go out to promote diversity,” he said.

“The ANC’s model on this issue is to say ‘let’s take the country’s demographics and replicate through quotas into any structure’.

“So if we were a rugby side, it’s natural then to say ‘OK, if South Africa has 90% black people, 5% Indian, 3% white, 2% coloured, let’s take the same quotas and apply them to the team’.

“That’s what our party rejects because in a political system you cannot do that,” Maimane said.

“It would be undemocratic of me to say ‘OK delegates, let’s go out and vote for just women. Or let’s vote for these people or [those] people.’

“It cannot be. That is why you cannot infuse quotas.”

He said the only way to transform the party was through a recruitment process.

“You say, go out of your way to recruit the following people, the following gender, the following race.