“New Brighton, the place I call home, was the birthplace of many influential figures in the past in all spheres of SA society. Walking through its streets you inherit this history, this sense of great achievement and endeavour. You breathe it in the air.”
- former Springbok Thando Manana
New Brighton: Steeped in history
Nelson Mandela Bay township celebrates 120 years
“If we seek to revive this historic place, we must first understand where we are coming from. And we believe these historic places will play a crucial role in our efforts to revive New Brighton.”
- Former Bay mayor Nceba Faku
NEWS AND FEATURES
New Brighton’s proud history of opposing apartheid
Leaving New Brighton and heading to Sidwell, the Sheya Kulati Drive gives way to the M8 — to the right lies an ...
One-woman repository of SA’s tumultuous modern ...
At 87 years old, Nondwe “Brysina” Mankahla is a repository of New Brighton and SA history.
Joining the struggle a no-brainer for township’s ...
For some apartheid struggle heroes who lived in New Brighton in the 1970s, fighting the regime was not a conscious ...
Growing up among giants drove sports heroes to excel
Living in a vibey neighbourhood surrounded by inspirational giants helped to fuel a burning desire among New Brighton ...
Home soil touches the heart of top businessman
New Brighton was at the heart of the ’76 student uprising for equal education in then-Port Elizabeth but, ironically, ...
Boisterous cricket adds to magic of Bay’s oldest township
A change agent and development catalyst to imprint the lives of disadvantaged youth.
‘New Brizzy’ father-figure has high hopes for the youth
From booking the first concert tours of late pop juggernaut Brenda Fassie and Africa’s queen of gospel Dr Rebecca ...
Like the Phoenix, township will rise again
The hub for arts and music, a breeding ground for sporting talent, and the home of heroic figures in SA’s turbulent ...
Schools that provided the most influential leaders
There was once a time when walking down the historic hallways of New Brighton’s two biggest high schools and bumping ...
“The trumpeters, saxophonists ... they were blowing pure jazz like in New Orleans, but none of them had been out of New Brighton."
- John Kani
The place where John Kani always returns to recharge
He has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, won multiple awards, and stolen the spotlight in blockbuster ...
Singer shares fond memories of growing up in New Brighton
From growing up in the streets of New Brighton to performing on stages across the globe, singing sensation Zolani ...
Grandfather of township art, Pemba, honoured with exhibition
Hailed as the grandfather of township art for his immense contribution to the industry, George Pemba will continue to ...
“I still really treasure the feeling of being known and of knowing my neighbours whenever I come back home. It’s an experience that is really unique and special — particularly in a world where progress equals isolation; where we lock ourselves behind high walls and live only for ourselves and our nuclear families."
- Singer Zolani Mahola
OPINION
THULANI GQIRANA| Blawa opened my eyes to ...
I like to say I was born, bred and marinated in New Brighton. I’ve lived in Cape Town for almost a decade now, but New ...
VUYO MVOKO | Remember the past, reflect on the ...
Anniversaries are beautiful occasions. They’re times of joy, where people reminisce about the good exceptional times in ...
MULTIMEDIA
New Brighton Vibes Restoration chairperson Nceba Faku, speaks to The Herald senior reporter Riaan Marais. Read more: https://bit.ly/3L9SeA7 Video by: Annelisa Swana
The hub for arts and music, a breeding ground for sporting talent, and the home of heroic figures in SA’s turbulent political history — these are just some of the role New Brighton has played over the past 120 years. Read more: https://bit.ly/3oQoaSU Video by: Annelisa Swana
