03 May 2023

“If we seek to revive this historic place, we must first understand where we are coming from. And we believe these historic places will play a crucial role in our efforts to revive New Brighton.”

- Former Bay mayor Nceba Faku 

New Brighton’s proud history of opposing apartheid

Leaving New Brighton and heading to Sidwell, the Sheya Kulati Drive gives way to the M8 — to the right lies an ...

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Andisa Bonani
One-woman repository of SA’s tumultuous modern ...

At 87 years old, Nondwe “Brysina” Mankahla is a repository of New Brighton and SA history.

Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter
Joining the struggle a no-brainer for township’s ...

For some apartheid struggle heroes who lived in New Brighton in the 1970s, fighting the regime was not a conscious ...

Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

“New Brighton, the place I call home, was the birthplace of many influential figures in the past in all spheres of SA society. Walking through its streets you inherit this history, this sense of great achievement and endeavour. You breathe it in the air.”

- former Springbok Thando Manana

Growing up among giants drove sports heroes to excel

Living in a vibey neighbourhood surrounded by inspirational giants helped to fuel a burning desire among New Brighton ...

George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Home soil touches the heart of top businessman

New Brighton was at the heart of the ’76 student uprising for equal education in then-Port Elizabeth but, ironically, ...

Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter
Boisterous cricket adds to magic of Bay’s oldest township

A change agent and development catalyst to imprint the lives of disadvantaged youth.

Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter
‘New Brizzy’ father-figure has high hopes for the youth

From booking the first concert tours of late pop juggernaut Brenda Fassie and Africa’s queen of gospel Dr Rebecca ...

By Brandon Nel
Like the Phoenix, township will rise again

The hub for arts and music, a breeding ground for sporting talent, and the home of heroic figures in SA’s turbulent ...

Riaan Marais
News reporter
Schools that provided the most influential leaders

There was once a time when walking down the historic hallways of New Brighton’s two biggest high schools and bumping ...

By Tremaine van Aardt

“The trumpeters, saxophonists ... they were blowing pure jazz like in New Orleans, but none of them had been out of New Brighton."

- John Kani 

The place where John Kani always returns to recharge

He has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, won multiple awards, and stolen the spotlight in blockbuster ...

By Kathryn Kimberley
Singer shares fond memories of growing up in New Brighton

From growing up in the streets of New Brighton to performing on stages across the globe, singing sensation Zolani ...

Devon Koen
Court reporter
Grandfather of township art, Pemba, honoured with exhibition

Hailed as the grandfather of township art for his immense contribution to the industry, George Pemba will continue to ...

Devon Koen
Court reporter

“I still really treasure the feeling of being known and of knowing my neighbours whenever I come back home. It’s an experience that is really unique and special — particularly in a world where progress equals isolation; where we lock ourselves behind high walls and live only for ourselves and our nuclear families." 

- Singer Zolani Mahola 

THULANI GQIRANA| Blawa opened my eyes to ...

I like to say I was born, bred and marinated in New Brighton. I’ve lived in Cape Town for almost a decade now, but New ...

By Thulani Gqirana
Opinion

VUYO MVOKO | Remember the past, reflect on the ...

Anniversaries are beautiful occasions. They’re times of joy, where people reminisce about the good exceptional times in ...

By Vuyo Mvoko

New Brighton Vibes Restoration chairperson Nceba Faku, speaks to The Herald senior reporter Riaan Marais. Read more: https://bit.ly/3L9SeA7 Video by: Annelisa Swana

The hub for arts and music, a breeding ground for sporting talent, and the home of heroic figures in SA’s turbulent political history — these are just some of the role New Brighton has played over the past 120 years. Read more: https://bit.ly/3oQoaSU Video by: Annelisa Swana

