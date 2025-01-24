With its ability to reach even the toughest of terrains, a new version of the ‘Windracers Ultra’ self-flying cargo drone has been chosen for missions delivering humanitarian aid in central Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Self-flying cargo drone to deliver aid to remote African areas
With its ability to reach even the toughest of terrains, a new version of the ‘Windracers Ultra’ self-flying cargo drone has been chosen for missions delivering humanitarian aid in central Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News