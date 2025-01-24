A joint law enforcement and crime prevention operation in Gelvandale and Helenvale in Gqeberha on Thursday led to the arrests of at least three people, the confiscation of drugs and counterfeit goods, and the closure of illegal spaza shops.
The operation was led by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s safety and security as well as service delivery directorates, the SA Police Service, home affairs and SA Revenue Service.
Metro police acting commissioner advocate Andrew Moses said: “The city’s safety and security cluster continue to show a united front.
“A total of seven spaza shops were inspected, of which four were closed for various reasons including operating without a certificate of acceptability and tampering with electricity.
“During the operation, we also arrested two illegal immigrants.
“Six packets of fake Kellogg’s Cornflakes were confiscated by environmental health practitioners.”
Moses said fines totalling R10,000 were also issued in relation to the employment of illegal immigrants.
In addition to the electricity tampering fines, traffic fines totalling R8,000 were also issued to motorists.
He said the metro police and SAPS executed search warrants in the area, leading to one suspect being arrested for alleged possession of Mandrax, tik, dagga and tik bulbs, while three gas guns were found and confiscated.
The Herald
Three arrested during crime prevention operation
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
