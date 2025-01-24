Nelson Mandela Bay flights disrupted by power failure at Cape Town airport
Hundreds of Gqeberha inbound and outbound airline passengers were stranded on Wednesday following a power failure at the Cape Town International Airport.
The Airports Company of SA (Acsa) said in a statement on Wednesday the airport had experienced a power failure on a cable that fed into the fuel supply and other areas of the airport...
