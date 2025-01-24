A man appeared in court for the attempted murder of a pregnant KFC employee, who was shot in the stomach through a drive-through window at the Zwide outlet.
Sivuyile Pityana, 45, appeared in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
His case was postponed to Tuesday for a formal bail application.
According to the police, the shooting occurred on January 13 at the KFC outlet in Koyana Street, at about 11.15pm.
The 35-year-old victim is four months pregnant.
Her condition remains stable and the unborn child was unharmed.
Kwazakhele detectives worked around the clock to apprehend the suspect.
He was eventually arrested on Monday in Kwazakhele.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj Gen Vuyisile Ncata applauded the arrest.
“Crimes against our women and children, as well as serious and violent crimes, especially where firearms are used by law breakers, takes priority in our fight against crime.
“This incident shocked not only the community but also our police members.
“We are pleased to have made the arrest of the suspect and to bring him before court to face his [alleged] crime and the course of justice.”
The Herald
Man accused of shooting pregnant woman at KFC outlet to apply for bail
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
The Herald
