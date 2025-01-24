Kouga unveils R200m road repair project
Loan from DBSA will allow municipality to reseal 120km of tarred routes
The Kouga Municipality has launched a milestone road repair project, using R200m loaned from the Southern African Development Bank (DBSA), with the aim of showcasing the Eastern Cape municipality as a blueprint for SA.
The project was launched on Thursday in the poor Humansdorp suburb of Arcadia in busy and potholed Hoffman Street and will be rolled out over the next two years through a total of 120km of road, benefiting each of the municipality’s nine towns...
