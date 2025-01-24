News

Korsten business owner home after brazen kidnapping

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 January 2025

Korsten business owner Gulam Talat is home safe after being released by kidnappers on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Lt Col Avele Fumba confirmed that Talat had been safely reunited with the family after his abduction last weekend...

