Knysna’s alarming water pollution catches national eye
High-level delegation visits town after worrying levels of E. coli in waterways flagged
Alarmingly high E. coli levels in the picturesque Knysna Estuary and the town’s culverts have drawn the attention of national and provincial officials who were in the Garden Route on Thursday.
Water and sanitation deputy minister Isaac Sello Seitlholo, Western Cape water and sanitation head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa and other stakeholders visited the Knysna wastewater plant to engage with the municipal management about its challenges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.