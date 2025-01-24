Gamers to do battle in Baywest Showdown series
E-Kings Gaming events aimed at growing esports industry in province
E-Kings Gaming is not playing around when it comes to growing the esports industry in the Eastern Cape and is positioning Gqeberha as its central server.
Having started its esports journey at the Fairview Action Arena in April 2023, E-Kings Gaming has since seen significant growth and, through a partnership with Baywest Mall, will also host a monthly competitive gaming series that starts this weekend. ..
