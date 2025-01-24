Afrikaans rap duo take SA by storm
More than a million people on social media are already grooving to the rhythms of Gqeberha dance duo Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira and Kayla “Medusa” Peters, who are telling the stories of crime, gangs and drugs in the townships through rap music.
On January 23, Ferreira, 28, of Sherwood, and Peters, 24, of Sanctor, released a five-track EP called Danser tot n Rapper (Dancer to a Rapper) in what they described as their best work yet...
