Time to wax surfboards for Port Alfred Easter fest

The time has come to wax those surfboards and polish those dancing shoes in preparation for the second edition of the Port Alfred Easter Festival.
The highlights of the festival will be the three back-to-back surfing tournaments comprising six days of surfing, and the two-day Bands in the Bush Music Festival in aid of National Sea Rescue Institute Station 11 Port Alfred.
In 2025, the SA Open Surfing Championships will be celebrating a massive milestone.
It is the 60th edition of the event, and as part of the celebrations, the tournament has been brought under the wing of the Port Alfred Easter Festival.
This edition will be known as the Royal St Andrews Hotel SA Open Championships, presented by Rip Curl and will take place between April 16 and 17.
The second edition of the Rip Curl GromSearch, presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel, will once again have a junior competition in Port Alfred between April 18 and 20.
The event has proven to be extremely popular among the country’s junior surfers.
The three-day tournament is always a sold-out competition, serving as an anchor event of the Port Alfred Easter Festival.
On April 21 it is the Rip Curl Cup, another anchor event of the Port Alfred Easter Festival, and a one-day tournament that offers huge first-place prizes.
Winners in 2024, Dan Emslie and Louis Lepront, took home cheques for R20,000 and invested their winnings towards an international competition.
The Bands in the Bush Music Festival, meanwhile, will see a couple of bands which performed in 2024 return, along with a few new faces.
On April 18, Lianie May, Appel, Robbie Wessels, Jack Parow and Van Pletzen will take to the stage.
On April 19, Rubber Duc, Monark, December Streets, The Rockerfellas and Majozi are set to entertain.
There is an early bird special of R250 a night or R450 for a weekend pass.
Bookings can be made via the Royal St Andrews Hotel on 046-604-5400.
“We are incredibly excited to be hosting the Rip Curl GromSearch and Rip Curl Cup for the second year running and are very proud to add the Royal St Andrews Hotel SA Open Champs 60th Edition to the line-up,” Royal St Andrews Hotel owner Justin Bekker said.
“Preparations are also in full swing for the two-day music concert.”
Bekker promised the festival would be bigger and better than before.
The Herald
Time to wax surfboards for Port Alfred Easter fest
Image: SUPPLIED
