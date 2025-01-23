Pressing problems highlighted in Sarah Baartman outreach programme
Scholar transport, teenage pregnancy and internet infrastructure have emerged as major issues in the Sarah Baartman region.
These are the preliminary findings of the Eastern Cape government’s outreach programme to assess school readiness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.