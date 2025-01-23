Manhunt under way after Motherwell mass shooting
Girl, 16, and three men die in hail of bullets after gunmen burst into room and open fire
Blood-soaked floors and a mattress, along with bullet holes lining the walls in a room of a Motherwell home on Wednesday morning painted a chilling picture of the brutal mass shooting that claimed four lives, including that of a 16-year-old girl.
A fifth person was wounded in the leg...
