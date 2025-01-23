Furious Colchester residents ‘being billed for air, not water’
Home and business owners hit with astronomical water bills for December — even though taps ran dry for half the month
Several Colchester residents were stunned to receive sky-high municipal bills in December — when the town was frequently without water.
The billing nightmare has left the affected residents fuming and questioning the accuracy of their monthly water charges...
