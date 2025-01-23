Dreaded task of packing lunch boxes made easier with free e-cookbook

Did you know nearly one in three parents would rather clean a bathroom than pack a lunch box?
Add uneaten lunches, picky eaters and the chaos of juggling after-school activities, and it is no wonder meal planning feels like a dreaded chore.
And it has only been the first week.
The back-to-school rush is officially in full swing, but before meal-planning fatigue sets in, B-well is stepping in to take the stress out of meal prep with “Bibi the Explorer”, a brand-new e-cookbook packed with recipes for fun, tasty and healthy meals children will actually eat.
Designed to save time, money and sanity, this free resource helps parents tackle mealtime fatigue while making family meals exciting again.
From heart-healthy oils to creamy spreads, B-well’s versatile range takes centre stage in standout recipes like the super sunshine smoothie, sushi sarmie bites, and butter chicken and peas pasta.
These dishes are quick, easy, and perfect for keeping the whole family happy and nourished.
What’s more, through the help of a registered dietitian, every dish is packed with the good stuff children need to grow up strong and healthy.
From shopping lists to streamline grocery trips to meal planners that take the stress out of deciding what is for breakfast, lunch or dinner, the e-cookbook includes 30 new carefully crafted recipes.
It also contains educational insights into the health benefits of certain food groups and printable fun games to keep the little ones entertained and involved in the kitchen as well.
“Cooking with your kids not only teaches them essential life skills but also creates memorable family moments,” B-well brand manager Lunique Theunissen said.
“Research indicates that children who cook are also more likely to make healthier food choices, and involving children in meal preparation can significantly benefit their health.
“Back-to-school doesn’t mean you have to go back to the grind of preparing the same boring meals.
“We really want to make mealtime planning fun, engaging and interactive for the whole family.
“Our products are crafted to offer healthier, tastier options that save time while ensuring the family can enjoy balanced, nutritious meals.”
