WATCH | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations against EC judge president Mbenenge

By TimesLIVE - 22 January 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing investigating allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court continues on Tuesday.

