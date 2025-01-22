Tens of thousands of matriculants out in the cold
First-year places at Eastern Cape universities out of reach for majority of former grade 12s — even those with bachelor’s passes
Amahle Mahlathi, who matriculated with a bachelor’s pass, is one of tens of thousands of former pupils who now have to watch their peers start the new academic year because she could not find a place at a university or college.
Despite her disappointment, the former Molly Blackburn pupil in Kariega said she planned to register with the education department to redo computer applications technology to improve her marks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.