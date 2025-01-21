News

POLL | Should all schools ban cellphones during school hours?

Have your say on the restriction of screen time for schoolchildren

By TImesLIVE - 22 January 2025
Image: Supplied

 

St Mary's School Waverley has sparked conversations across social media after a letter was sent to school parents and guardians regarding the introduction of a no-cellphone zone during school hours. 

The school's said its decision aims to address growing concerns about the impact of technology on adolescent development.

“After careful consideration and in response to ongoing research around the impact of devices on adolescent development, St Mary's School has made the decision to become a cellphone-free campus during the academic school day,” the school noted.

While acknowledging the many benefits of technology, the school also highlighted the negative effects of excessive screen time.

“Technology offers many benefits, however research has shown that excessive screen time, particularly social media and messaging apps, contributes to heightened anxiety, disrupted attention spans and reduced face-to-face social skills,” said St Mary’s.

Though the school’s decision has been welcomed by many, it has also sparked debate within the community and on social media platforms.

Supporters argue that the initiative will help ease the pressures of constant digital connectivity, allowing students to focus more on their studies and personal interactions.

Critics, however, have raised concerns about the practicality of such a policy, particularly in a world where smartphones have become integral to everyday life.

Most Read