Police pry open locked gate at Dora Nginza Hospital
Ambulances blocked from entering and leaving premises as protesting nurses cause chaos
Chaotic scenes played out at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha on Tuesday as workers rallied over unpaid overtime.
They demonstrated their frustration by blocking ambulances from entering or leaving the premises, resulting in patients being left unattended...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.