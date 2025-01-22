News

Police pry open locked gate at Dora Nginza Hospital

Ambulances blocked from entering and leaving premises as protesting nurses cause chaos

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 22 January 2025

Chaotic scenes played out at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha on Tuesday as workers rallied over unpaid overtime.

They demonstrated their frustration by blocking ambulances from entering or leaving the premises, resulting in patients being left unattended...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge | 21 January ...
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge | 20 January ...

Most Read