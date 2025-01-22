NMU graduate strives in female-dominated line of studies
Parkside resident hopes he can be a shining light for others from his area
Breaking the mould in a female-dominated line of studies, a young Gqeberha resident said his passion for African literature was the driving force behind his decision to pursue his postgraduate studies.
Now, at the age of 24, Parkside resident Noah Thomas is on the brink of being awarded his master’s degree in English from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and embarking on his PhD journey...
