Nelson Mandela Bay state-run cancer units face medication crisis
Patients forced to pay for crucial meds or have different treatment or delays
The treatment of patients at Gqeberha’s government-run oncology units has been compromised due to the health department’s alleged failure to pay its suppliers.
The shortage of some chemotherapy drugs has affected both the Adult Haem-Oncology unit, the only such facility for Gqeberha and East London, as well as the state-run paediatric oncology unit in the city...
