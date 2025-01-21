In the 2023/24 financial year, the department of employment and labour conducted 308,799 workplace inspections, exceeding the annual target by 4%. Mashatile hailed the approach and said it underscored government's commitment to ensuring compliance with labour laws and protecting workers' rights.
TimesLIVE
Labour school a critical platform for market, says Paul Mashatile
Deputy president says labour movement a driver of economic progress
Politics reporter
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Deputy President Paul Mashatile urged organised labour to provide innovative solutions on how best to strengthen the economy, build social cohesion and improve governance systems, placing the needs of workers at the forefront.
Addressing the Annual Labour School, the deputy president told the forum the school remains a critical platform for reflecting on the state of the labour market, addressing challenges and charting a way forward for workers.
“In this regard, it continues to uphold the democratic principles enshrined in our constitution, anchoring workers’ rights and aspirations at the heart of our economic and social policies,” he said.
Mashatile reflected on how government and the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) have strengthened collaboration and dialogue over the past 30 years, with the council a cornerstone of social dialogue and consensus-building in the nation, and playing a crucial role in advancing the collective vision for a prosperous and inclusive society.
“Over the past decade, South Africa has made significant strides in advancing workers' rights and improving labour conditions. Most notably in employment equity progress, the 2023-2024 Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) Annual Report highlighted a notable increase in the representation of designated groups across different occupational levels, reflecting the positive impact of the Employment Equity Act.”
In the 2023/24 financial year, the department of employment and labour conducted 308,799 workplace inspections, exceeding the annual target by 4%. Mashatile hailed the approach and said it underscored government's commitment to ensuring compliance with labour laws and protecting workers' rights.
“For the first time in a year, the official unemployment rate decreased from 33.5% in the second quarter to 32.1% in the third quarter, marking a positive shift in our labour market,” said the deputy president.
Despite the country trying its best to drive economic growth through the promotion of investments and infrastructure development programmes, Mashatile conceded the efforts have not yet yielded satisfactory results.
“As a country, while there are changes in our economic patterns, we must admit the pace of our economic growth and development is protracted and not at its optimum levels.
“Through our collective efforts, we have managed to develop collectively agreed sector plans. However, all Nedlac stakeholders must bear the responsibility of facilitating the speedy execution of the plans for them to live up to our expected outcomes.”
Mashatile described the labour movement as more than a defender of workers' rights, but also a pivotal driver of economic progress.
“By advocating for better working conditions, the movement inherently promotes increased productivity and, ultimately, GDP growth. Collaborative efforts between unions and employers have fostered a culture of innovation, resilience and shared prosperity.
“Nedlac has been pivotal in promoting economic development by engaging in social dialogue and collective bargaining. Organised labour has contributed to protecting worker's rights and government has created a stable environment conducive to economic growth.”
TimesLIVE
