Judgment looms for rape accused Timothy Omotoso
Nearly eight years since his arrest, a drawn-out trial plagued with delays and numerous failed attempts at bail, the verdict in the Pastor Timothy Omotoso rape and human trafficking trial looms.
The media, staunch supporters of Omotoso’s Jesus Dominion International (JDI) Church and protesters filled the gallery of the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday morning for closing arguments from the state and the defence ahead of judgment...
