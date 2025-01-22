News

Girl, 16, killed in mass shooting

By Brandon Nel - 22 January 2025
Four people died and a fifth victim is recovering after being wounded in yet another mass shooting in Nelson Mandela Bay
A mass shooting in Motherwell left four people dead, including a teenage girl, and one wounded on Tuesday night.

The horrific murders occurred at about 6.30pm, when three men barged into a Khalendula Street home in NU11 and opened fire.

Among the dead were three men, aged between 20 and 25, and a 16-year-old girl, police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

Another victim, aged 24, was left wounded after he was shot in the leg.

Beetge said murder and attempted murder cases were being investigated. The motive was unknown at this stage.

Anyone with information that could assist the police with the investigation can contact detective Sergeant Nigel Wright on 082-921-2312 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

