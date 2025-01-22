Department to deploy team to address hospital strikes
A day after being promised their overtime money would be paid early in February, Dora Nginza Hospital staff went on strike again, this time burning several tyres outside.
Nurses reluctant to take part in the protest were also plucked from their wards, leaving patients to mop floors and fend for themselves...
