The Gqeberha high court will on Wednesday hear closing arguments in the drawn-out trial of rape accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso.
The televangelist was arrested in April 2017 on charges including rape and human trafficking.
He is accused alongside Jesus Dominion International Church members Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.
All three accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The state and the defence are expected to deliver their closing arguments ahead of judgment.
This is a developing story.
Closing arguments to wrap up Timothy Omotoso case
