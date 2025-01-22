Calls for removal of Knysna mayor, deputy and speaker

The jobs of the Knysna mayor, speaker and deputy mayor could be in jeopardy, with a report recommending their removal after allegations of irregular appointments in 2022.
Calls have been made for mayor Aubrey Tsengwa, his deputy Alberto Marbi and speaker Mncedisi Skosana along with seven other councillors to be removed from their positions.
In April 2023, Western Cape local government, environmental affairs and development MEC Anton Bredell established an investigation committee composed of advocate Trisha Sarkas and forensic investigator Deirdre Viljoen to look into the various allegations against certain councillors and make recommendations.
The investigation followed a council resolution in September 2022 to create seven support staff positions in the offices of Tsengwa, Marbi and Skosana.
The matter was later taken to court and the Western Cape High Court found the appointments to be illegal and ruled they be set aside.
Last week, Bredell wrote to the implicated officials, giving them until the end of January to give reasons why he should not implement the recommendations.
The report found the appointments to be illegal and recommended the municipal leadership step down.
Bredell’s spokesperson, Wouter Kriel, said it was it was still too early to say what move the MEC would make should the officials not respond.
“We will be guided by relevant municipal legislation and council rules going forward.”
The investigation looked into whether those who voted for the creation of seven support political positions and appointments breached the code of conduct for councillors.
It also looked into the payment of the political appointees in contravention of legal advice received at the time and also the legal fees for the review case.
The report found that Tsengwa, Marbi and Skosana had lied under oath, giving false testimonies and allegedly submitting false evidence during court proceedings.
It is also recommended the seven councillors who voted for the resolution to appoint the political appointees, Kay Andrews (ANC); Russel Arends (ANC); Beauty Charlie (PA); Mboneli Khumulwana (ANC); Neil Louw (EFF); T Matika (ANC) and Phindile Petros (ANC) be issued with a financial sanction amounting to a 25% fine of their monthly allowance.
The DA in the Western Cape has called for the immediate resignation of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker.
“Their continued presence in office poses a serious risk to the proper functioning and integrity of the council and undermines public trust,” it said.
Calls for removal of Knysna mayor, deputy and speaker
MEC sets deadline for explanation of why action should not be taken over illegal appointments of staff
Image: SUPPLIED
