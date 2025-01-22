Audi SA has contributed R500,000 to the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science, and Technology. The funds were raised through the auction of the continent’s only RS6 Avant GT in November 2024.
The donation was formally handed over at a recent event held at Audi’s Johannesburg head office. The funds aim to support Kutlwanong’s work in enhancing mathematics and science education for youth in underserved communities across the country.
The auction, which took place at Cavalli Estate in Cape Town, featured the limited edition RS6 Avant GT, an exclusive high-performance station wagon built to celebrate 40 years of Audi Sport. Proceeds from the event were earmarked to make a social impact, with a portion allocated to Kutlwanong’s initiatives.
Audi donates R500,000 to education initiative
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Kutlwanong, a non-profit organisation established in 2005, focuses on improving mathematics and science performance among students. The organisation aims to equip young people with skills needed for careers in areas such as engineering, technology and commerce. The donation will allow Kutlwanong to expand its programmes and support more students to achieve academic and professional success.
Audi SA says its partnership with Kutlwanong reflects the carmaker’s support for science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and the development of critical skills essential for the economy, including sectors such as automotive manufacturing.
