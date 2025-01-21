Survival of girl, 3, in horrific crash ‘a miracle’

All the other passengers in a tragic head-on collision on the N2 between Nanaga and Makhanda on Sunday afternoon were either killed or injured, but not a three-year-old girl — she walked away unscathed.
Religious and community leaders, church groups and the Eastern Cape transport department are now calling it a miracle that the little girl survived the crash, which occurred at about 4.30pm and claimed the lives of five people, including a four-month-old baby.
A VW Polo and a Chevrolet Spark collided head-on.
According to an EMS report, the girl was transported from the accident scene to Gqeberha by the police.
The child, whose name has not yet been made known, will also receive counselling.
Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said they were amazed.
“It is indeed quite a miracle and we thank God for this,” he said.
“We are still shocked by this horrific accident and the department and sister departments will provide counselling for this child so she can be able to deal with this traumatic situation.”
The executive director of the Synod of the NG Kerk in the Eastern Cape, Pastor Danie Mouton, said it was an example of how great God was.
“Believers see God’s protective hand in everything that happens, and therefore we are grateful the Lord spared the young child’s life,” he said.
“Miracles still happen and we will pray for all those who must support her as she grows.
“She has lost loved ones, which is very tragic.”
Lauren Vice from Grace Now Ministries said that, according to the Bible, events happened by chance.
“Because we are part of a broken world, everyone is subject, some time, to suffering and hardship.
“We do not believe this was divine intervention from the Lord, but by chance this little life survived.
“In the Bible, we see miracles occurring during the time that the Lord walked on earth, but we don’t observe the same kind of miracles happening today in this Grace age.
“Many accidents occur and many lives are lost, yet some survive.
“Sadly this is a reality of life on earth.
“This is the reason the Jesus Christ was born and died, to save us from the sorrows and hardships.
“We pray for the families who have lost loved ones, for the injured and for this little life spared.
“God is consistent and there for everybody.”
Gqeberha townships community leader Pamela Mabini, said: “It’s truly a miracle that the baby escaped the car accident without any harm.
“It’s always heartwarming to hear of such happy endings, especially when it involves the safety of a child.
“This proves that God does exist at all times.”
