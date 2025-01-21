Regional ANC bigwigs get ready to rumble
Nqakula to challenge Lobishe who eyes second term as Nelson Mandela Bay party chair
The gloves are off for a battle for leadership of the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay as the party’s former regional secretary, Luyolo Nqakula, launched a bold bid for the top post previously held by his old ally, mayor Babalwa Lobishe.
In a high-stakes move on Sunday, Nqakula effectively launched his campaign for regional chair, a move that could potentially reshape the party’s leadership and influence the local government elections in 2026...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.