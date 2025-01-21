With entrances blocked and doctors forced to take on nursing roles, Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha was brought to a standstill on Tuesday morning as yet another nurses’ strike shut down the theatre and disrupted essential services.
And while patients are now bearing the brunt of the picket, hospital management and unions are locked in a meeting to discuss the demands.
The protest relates to long-standing issues regarding overtime.
Eastern Cape health spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase said though people had the right to protest, they must do so within the ambit of the law.
“No-one should be blocking entrances to the hospital as that might have serious consequences for those in desperate need of medical attention,” he said.
“We can confirm that the acting chief executive and management are meeting the leaders of all the admitted unions to discuss and hopefully resolve the issues.”
A doctor who spoke on condition of anonymity said the hospital was now in “sheer disarray”.
“The theatre is closed and no ambulances are allowed in or out,” the doctor said.
Another said they had to fulfil the duties of nurses.
“We must now serve patients food and give them meds.
“One of the other doctors had to mop the floor this morning.”
Nelson Mandela Bay EMS operations manager Ashwell Botha said their ambulances were barred from entering the hospital.
This is a developing story.
Protesting nurses block entrance to Dora Nginza Hospital
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
