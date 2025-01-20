A KwaZulu-Natal man was seriously injured after being trampled by a rhino at a game reserve outside Pietermaritzburg on Monday.
Midlands emergency spokesperson Roland Robertson said on arrival, their crew found the man with serious injuries and in a critical condition. Immediate advanced life support treatment was initiated to stabilise the patient.
“This included the use of specialised rescue equipment to ensure safe and effective care in a challenging environment,” said Robertson.
After the patient was stabilised, he was transferred to Netcare St Anne’s hospital.
A representative from Rave Rhino, a nonprofit organisation, declined to comment on the incident.
TimesLIVE
Pietermaritzburg rhino attack leaves man critically injured
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A KwaZulu-Natal man was seriously injured after being trampled by a rhino at a game reserve outside Pietermaritzburg on Monday.
Midlands emergency spokesperson Roland Robertson said on arrival, their crew found the man with serious injuries and in a critical condition. Immediate advanced life support treatment was initiated to stabilise the patient.
“This included the use of specialised rescue equipment to ensure safe and effective care in a challenging environment,” said Robertson.
After the patient was stabilised, he was transferred to Netcare St Anne’s hospital.
A representative from Rave Rhino, a nonprofit organisation, declined to comment on the incident.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News