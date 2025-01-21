Nelson Mandela Bay musician gets stolen guitar back after two decades
It was music to his ears when 79-year-old Bay musician Cedric Lewis was reunited with his beloved electric guitar — more than 22 years after it was stolen.
Thinking he would never see it again, Lewis was pleasantly surprised when his longtime friend Alan Godwin, the owner of local music shop Offbeat, contacted him...
