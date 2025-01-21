Illegal miner dies of medical complications after Stilfontein rescue

One of the illegal miners rescued from the Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein has died at the Klerksdorp/Tshepong tertiary hospital.
North West department of health spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi said he died in the hospital at about 4.23am on Monday.
Koali Rankomo was admitted for treatment for gastroenteritis and dehydration.
He was among the 33 illegal miners arrested and admitted to hospital under police guard after surfacing from underground at the disused mine last week..
