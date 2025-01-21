Creative space blends perfectly at Gqeberha gallery

What do wine and art have in common?
As Nelson Mandela Bay art fans will discover, a lot actually.
Those with an appreciation for the arts can enjoy the annual diverse outpouring of talent thanks to a collaboration between Spier Arts Trust (SAT) and the city’s iconic GFI Gallery until January 28.
There are no restrictions on style, medium or subject matter in the Creative Block project, allowing artists to reimagine blank, standard-sized blocks in any way they wish.
Each completed block undergoes a careful selection process by SAT’s curators, before the organisation purchases the pieces for resale.
The project also plays a vital role in supporting artists.
By submitting blocks monthly, artists can earn immediate payment for their work if it is chosen, offering an income stream that empowers many to sustain full-time artistic careers.
At the same time, art collectors, whether seasoned or just starting out, can find affordable, accessible options to grow or begin their personal collections.
The pieces are all small in size and made by emerging and mid-career artists, some who have been participating in the programme for 20 years.
Another part of the magic of these creative blocks lies in their versatility.
One block can be a statement on its own, but a series of individual blocks can be combined to form a striking collective that reflects contemporary SA culture.
Inspired by the art concept, Spier Wine Farm has crafted a celebrated range of signature blends named after the project (Spier Creative Block 2, 3, and 5) as deciding which blocks will go well together reflects the same process of creative synergy found in blending wines.
The exhibition at GFI Gallery will include more than 60 artists in mediums such as paint, mosaic and even sculpture, offering Eastern Cape art lovers a chance to take home a piece of original South African art.
The Creative Block Exhibition is open to the public daily until January 28 at the GFI Gallery in Park Drive.
The SAT is a nonprofit, purpose-driven organisation that works in shared value partnership with its like-minded business partners.
The multidisciplinary SAT team is led by CEO Mirna Wessels.
SAT administers an ecosystem of artist career development opportunities made possible through these partnerships.
This includes programmes such as the Creative Block, as well as regular curated exhibitions at various venues locally and internationally, and at art fairs worldwide.
HeraldLIVE
Creative space blends perfectly at Gqeberha gallery
Image: SUPPLIED
What do wine and art have in common?
As Nelson Mandela Bay art fans will discover, a lot actually.
Those with an appreciation for the arts can enjoy the annual diverse outpouring of talent thanks to a collaboration between Spier Arts Trust (SAT) and the city’s iconic GFI Gallery until January 28.
There are no restrictions on style, medium or subject matter in the Creative Block project, allowing artists to reimagine blank, standard-sized blocks in any way they wish.
Each completed block undergoes a careful selection process by SAT’s curators, before the organisation purchases the pieces for resale.
The project also plays a vital role in supporting artists.
By submitting blocks monthly, artists can earn immediate payment for their work if it is chosen, offering an income stream that empowers many to sustain full-time artistic careers.
At the same time, art collectors, whether seasoned or just starting out, can find affordable, accessible options to grow or begin their personal collections.
The pieces are all small in size and made by emerging and mid-career artists, some who have been participating in the programme for 20 years.
Another part of the magic of these creative blocks lies in their versatility.
One block can be a statement on its own, but a series of individual blocks can be combined to form a striking collective that reflects contemporary SA culture.
Inspired by the art concept, Spier Wine Farm has crafted a celebrated range of signature blends named after the project (Spier Creative Block 2, 3, and 5) as deciding which blocks will go well together reflects the same process of creative synergy found in blending wines.
The exhibition at GFI Gallery will include more than 60 artists in mediums such as paint, mosaic and even sculpture, offering Eastern Cape art lovers a chance to take home a piece of original South African art.
The Creative Block Exhibition is open to the public daily until January 28 at the GFI Gallery in Park Drive.
The SAT is a nonprofit, purpose-driven organisation that works in shared value partnership with its like-minded business partners.
The multidisciplinary SAT team is led by CEO Mirna Wessels.
SAT administers an ecosystem of artist career development opportunities made possible through these partnerships.
This includes programmes such as the Creative Block, as well as regular curated exhibitions at various venues locally and internationally, and at art fairs worldwide.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News