Community anger over stalled sports complex project
Calls for contractual dispute to be resolved so work at Moore Dyke can continue
Eight months after the Moore Dyke sports complex was meant to be completed, the R39m project has stalled due to a wrangle between the principal agent and the contractor about payments and the appointment of an independent quantity surveyor.
On Monday, sports clubs and other stakeholders — who have called the Schauderville facility home for more than 50 years — staged a picket as fears mount that the disputes may lead to a court battle, further delaying work at the site that has been inactive for six months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.