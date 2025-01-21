News

Business chamber, Harambee joining forces to create youth skills development desk

By Herald Reporter - 21 January 2025

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has formed a partnership with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator to collaborate with stakeholders in helping address the technical skills shortage in the city, with a focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Through this, Harambee will support the chamber in establishing a skills development desk...

